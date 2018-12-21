Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas with Queen Elizabeth in Sandringham.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend Christmas in Norfolk.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to spend their first Christmas as a married couple with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, at Sandringham.
They will take part in various royal traditions like going to the church service on Christmas Day before heading back to Sandringham House for their traditional meal.
Guests are expected to arrive on Christmas Eve and they will exchange gifts on that day with the other attendees including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children - George, Charlotte and Louis.
Meanwhile, Meghan's mother reportedly rejected an invitation to spend Christmas Day with the royal family. Doria Ragland - who is based in Los Angeles - was offered the opportunity to spend the day alongside her beloved daughter and her husband Prince Harry, as well as the other royals, but she has instead opted to remain in the US. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are preparing for the arrival of their first child in 2019 - are set to join the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other royals at Sandringham on Christmas Day.
Historically, it's rare that non-family members spend Christmas with the royals, with Meghan's appearance during last year's festivities being a notable exception. And in contrast, the Duchess of Cambridge never spent Christmas with the royals until after her marriage in 2011.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.