Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get married on May 19 next year.

The loved-up couple - who got engaged at the beginning of November - are set to break royal tradition by getting hitched on the weekend, rather than a weekday like the rest of their family, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Berkshire next spring.

Kensington Palace announced the news on its official Twitter account on Friday (15.12.17) with the statement: ''His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.''

However, the 33-year-old prince's brother William will have to miss the FA Cup Final - which he usually attends - at London's Wembley Stadium because it falls on the same day.

According to the BBC, the wedding - including the service, music, flowers and reception - will be paid for by the Royal Family.

And Meghan - who was raised as a Protestant - will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding, although a date for that is yet to be set.

Their wedding isn't the only thing that has broken tradition as the 36-year-old actress will celebrate Christmas with Queen Elizabeth at Sandringham House in Norfolk this year.

Meghan will become the first ever fiancée to spend the festive season with the 91-year-old monarch as it is said that usually the royal family only accept married couples to join them for Christmas but are making an exception this year for Prince Harry and his partner.

The couple - who have been dating since mid-2016 - announced their engagement a few weeks ago after Harry, 33, proposed to Meghan during a ''cosy night'' in.

Recalling the romantic moment in November, Meghan said: ''It was a cosy night, we were roasting chicken ... and it was an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got on one knee ... Yes! As a matter of fact, I could barely let [Harry] finish proposing.''

Prince Harry added: ''She didn't even let me finish. She said 'Can I say yes'. Then there were hugs and I had the ring in my finger. I was like ' Can I give you the ring?' It was a really nice moment. Just the two of us.''