Lifetime are making a movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The cable network have announced plans for 'Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story', a film which will chronicle the couple's relationship from when they met through friends in 2016, their secret courtship and the subsequent scrutiny they faced when their romance was made public, as well as their engagement in November 2017.

According to Deadline, 'The Royals' director Menhaj Huda will be behind the camera, while Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss will executive produce.

Casting is currently underway on the project.

Though 'Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story' doesn't yet have a premiere date, it is expected to air in early May, shortly before the couple tie the knot on May 19 as a similar tale about the prince's older brother, Prince William, and his now-wife Duchess Catherine, titled 'William & Kate: The Movie', broadcast 11 days before they got married in April 2011.

The royal couple may even watch the dramatisation of their own love story as it was recently claimed the couple love nothing more than cuddling up together on the sofa during the evenings and indulging in their favourite television programmes.

According to reports, Harry, 33, and the former 'Suits' actress can't get enough of shows like BBC's 'Feud', 'Spiral' and 'McMafia', but that they are also huge fans of the popular streaming service Netflix.

An insider said: ''They're spending as much time as they can on their own together, with lots of casual suppers and TV.''

When they're not watching their favourite shows together, Harry and 36-year-old Meghan also enjoy gorging on the finest dining London has to offer, with the pair often visiting Little House, in London's Mayfair area, which requires a membership to get in.

One member stated the couple ''share plates'' of food, and added: ''The lighting's low and they don't get bothered.''