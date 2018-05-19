Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding cake paid homage towards British summertime as it featured 150 fresh flowers.

The couple tied the knot at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 and following a carriage procession, they headed to the Lunchtime Reception at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle, hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Kensington Palace shared on their official Twitter account: ''The wedding cake is to be served at the Reception. It was designed by Claire Ptak and features elderflower syrup made at The Queen's residence in Sandringham from the estate's own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. #royalwedding ...

''A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British, and in season, including peonies and roses. #RoyalWedding (sic)''

Back in March, it was confirmed that Harry and Meghan had shunned the traditional wedding cake, instead opting for a lemon and elderflower cake, which ''incorporated the bright flavours of spring'', and was covered with buttercream.

Kensington Palace announced: ''Claire Ptak, who was raised in California, focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes. Ms. Markle previously interviewed Chef Ptak for her former lifestyle website The Tig. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19th.''

Whilst Claire wrote on Instagram: ''Kinda excited to announce this one!! Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

''They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course, flavour! [sic]''