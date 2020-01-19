Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new arrangements are set to be reviewed in 12 months' time.

The loved-up couple - who have an eight-month-old son called Archie - have decided to step back from the royal family, but their new dynamic is expected to be reviewed in early 2021, according to People magazine.

The review of the new approach is likely to include Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, all of whom attended a recent summit to discuss the issue at Sandringham.

Following the meeting, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan are set to drop their HRH titles.

The couple will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses and will be ''required to step back from royal duties'', whilst not receiving public funds for completing any royal duties.

It has also been revealed by the palace that Harry and Meghan will pay back the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

A statement from Queen Elizabeth read: ''Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

''Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

''I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.''