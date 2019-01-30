Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a ''once-in-a-lifetime magical experience''.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle and Meghan's former 'Suits' co-star Gina Torres and the show's executive producer Aaron Korsh says it was the best experience ever.

Aaron said: ''Gina and I went to the wedding. It was a once-in-a-lifetime magical experience. The thing I'll say about that was we all went as a family, 10 of us or something like that and our spouses and families that had all been working there for 10 years. And had we just gone to London for no reason other than to have a reunion, it would have been an amazing thing. The next day, we went to a worldwide event. It was unbelievable and I think it changed our lives in certain ways forever. But if it had never happened, we were a family on 'Suits' for 10 years and that's the most important thing to me.''

Whilst speaking on a Television Critics Association panel to discuss 'Suits' spinoff 'Pearson', Gina added: ''I had a great time. He said it beautifully. I would have added more, but that was perfect.''

It is an exciting year for Harry and Meghan as they are expecting their first child together, due in the Spring.

Kensington Palace said in a statement last October: ''Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.''