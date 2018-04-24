Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected the musical acts who will perform at their wedding service.

The loved-up couple are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and they have chosen James Vivian, the Director of Music at the chapel, to lead the musical performances on their wedding day.

He said: ''The Choristers, Lay Clerks, Organists and I are very much looking forward to this exciting day and are pleased to be performing at the service music chosen by the couple. We are also looking forward to welcoming to St George's musical colleagues from near and far who will be performing at this very special and joyful occasion.''

On the day, James will direct the Choir of St George's Chapel, which comprises up to 23 boy choristers from St George's School and 12 Lay Clerks, who will sing alto, tenor and bass.

Another of the confirmed performers is Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a 19-year-old cellist who won BBC Young Musician 2016 and made his BBC Proms debut the following year.

He said: ''I'm so excited and honoured to perform at Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's wedding. I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes! What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can't wait!''

Karen Gibson and the Kingdom Choir, a Christian gospel group from England, have also been invited to perform at the wedding service.

Meanwhile, the Orchestra - which is conducted by Christopher Warren-Green - will perform with Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas and trumpeter David Blackadder.

Luke Bond, the Assistant Director of Music of St George's Chapel, is set to play the organ, with State Trumpeters from all ranks of the Band of the Household Cavalry set to provide ceremonial support.

A statement on the Kensington Palace Twitter account explained: ''Both Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have taken a great deal of interest and care in choosing the music for their Service, which will include a number of well-known hymns and choral works. (sic)''

A number of big-name acts have previously been linked with the royal wedding, including Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, Prince Harry's mother.