Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked their wedding guests to donate money to seven charities close to their hearts.

The 33-year-old royal is set to marry 36-year-old former actress on May 19 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and they are keen for small charitable organisations to benefit from the ''generosity of spirit'' they have been shown since announcing their engagement.

Kensington palace said in a statement: ''Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill shown to them since the announcement of their engagement and are keen that as many people as possible benefit from this generosity of spirit.

''The couple have therefore asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion considers making a donation to charity, rather than sending a wedding gift.

''Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have personally selected seven organisations they would like to support, reflecting their shared values.''

The couple are not formally involved with any of the charities they have chosen, but selected small organisations that help causes and issues they are passionate about.

The statement added: ''Prince Harry and Ms. Markle do not have any formal relationships with the charities chosen. The couple have chosen charities which represent a range of issues that they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces. Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.''

The seven charties are Children's HIV Association, Crisis, Myna Mahila Foundation, Scotty's Little Soldiers, StreetGames, Surfers Against Sewage and The Wilderness Foundation UK .

Scotty's Little Soldiers looks after bereaved Armed Forces Children, offering vital support to those who have lost a parent in conflict.

StreetGames offers sport activities to young people to transform their lives.

Marine conservationist charity Surfers Against Sewage encourages local communities to take action to protect the ocean, and The Wilderness Foundation aims to promote the benefits of enjoying nature to vulnerable youngsters.

The Myna Mahila Foundation empowers women in Mumbai and offers low cost sanitary products, while Children's HIV Association (CHIVA) supports children growing up with HIV and their families, across the UK and Ireland.

And Crisis in the UK offers year-round education, employment, housing and well-being services to those living rough on the streets of the biggest cities in the country.