The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unveiled a new website after announcing plans to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan - who made the shocking announcement on Wednesday (08.01.20) that they will become ''financially independent'' as they look to break away from the establishment - have detailed plans for their ''new working model'' as the couple intend to move into a ''progressive new role''.

The website details the pair's new media relations policy, as well as looking at the future of their charities and explaining how they will be funded.

At one point, the site explains: ''Under the current structure and financing arrangements, they are prohibited from earning any income in any form.''

The new system will see them give up their Sovereign Grant income - which comes from the money the Queen gets from taxpayers each year - and instead earn money through commercial deals and charity work.

Sussexroyal.com noted that Harry and Meghan ''value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing'' - although they will still continue to base themselves at Frogmore Cottage with the Queen's permission, and taxpayers will fund their security.

Regarding armed Metropolitan Police security - which is mandated by the Home Office - the site explained: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security.''

The detailed website also addresses changes to their approach to the media, including stepping away from the 'royal rota' system and offering access to invited media, as well as offering news via their own official channels and communications.

They explained this policy should reflect ''both their forthcoming independence as members of the Royal Family'' and their desire to ''reshape and broaden access to their work''.

They added: ''Their Royal Highnesses recognise that their roles as members of the Royal Family are subject to interest, and they welcome accurate and honest media reporting, as well as being held to account if appropriate.

''Equally, like every member of society, they also value privacy as individuals and as a family.''