The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely make a ''substantial contribution'' to their security bill once they step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan would be stepping down from their royal duties, and in a detail of their plans on their Sussex Royal website, it was claimed that whilst they would no longer be receiving their Sovereign Grant income - which comes from the money the Queen gets from taxpayers each year - their security would still be funded by taxes.

However, it has now been reported the pair will be making some contribution to their security costs, although the exact amount will be decided in a future ''agreement''.

A well-placed source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''It just won't wash if they expect the public purse to continue funding their security when they have relinquished their public roles.

''There is some expectation that their protection will continue to be provided by the taxpayer - but that is not going to happen.

''They are going to have to come to some kind of an agreement and that will involve making a substantial contribution towards the overall cost.''

Currently, it is believed the cost of security for Harry, 35, and 38-year-old Meghan - which is met by Scotland Yard's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command - is around £600,000.

The news comes after it was claimed the couple would have security paid for by taxpayers because of their status as ''internationally protected people''.

On their website, they stated: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected people which mandates this level of security.''

The couple are also set to become ''financially independent'', and will earn revenue through commercial deals and charity work.

Sussexroyal.com noted that Harry and Meghan ''value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing'' - although they will still continue to base themselves at Frogmore Cottage with the Queen's permission.