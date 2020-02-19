Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will officially step down from royal duties on March 31.

The couple announced earlier this year they are set to step down as senior members of the royal family, and it has now been confirmed that their official leave date is scheduled for the end of next month.

Buckingham Palace has announced the exit will also see the couple - who have nine-month-old son Archie together - close their Buckingham Palace office, though they will continue to be represented through their UK foundation team from April 1 onwards.

The new guidance states Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will continue working with their existing patronages and are working to build a new non-profit organisation.

The couple will also retain their HRH titles, but will not actively use them.

Harry will keep his military ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader but will not use them during the 12 month trial period.

The couple announced their decision to step down from the royal family in an Instagram post last month.

It read: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

''We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

''It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

''We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

''This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

''We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.''