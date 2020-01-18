Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are to drop their HRH titles.

The couple shocked the world when they announced they wanted to step back as ''senior'' members of the royal family and it has now been confirmed they will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses and will be ''required to step back from royal duties'', whilst not receiving public funds for completing any royal duties.

It has also been revealed by the palace that Harry and Meghan will pay back the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

The palace shared: ''This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020.''

A statement has also been released by Queen Elizabeth, Harry's grandmother, who is hopeful that the decision made will allow the couple and their son Archie a chance to ''start building a happy and peaceful new life'' together.

A statement from Queen Elizabeth reads: ''Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life. I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.''