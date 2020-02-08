Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan want to achieve ''great philanthropic work'' after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family.

In January, Harry, 35 and Meghan, 38, announced that they were quitting the UK to move to Canada with their son Archie, nine months, and their close friend David Furnish has revealed their charitable ambitions for their new lives.

David said: ''They're just at an interesting juncture of their life right now.

''And I know how passionately they want to give back and they really feel that they have a platform and an awareness and an opportunity to really do great, great philanthropic work.''

David - who is married to Sir Elton John - said the pair are ''like family'' to him and Elton and he is ''excited'' to see what they achieve in the future.

He added: ''We have a lot in common with Harry and Meghan. Elton and Prince Harry launched our MenStar Coalition at the International Aids Conference in Amsterdam, we've raised money and given money to Sentebale, his HIV/Aids children's charity work in Lesotho.

''And Meghan and he both share a great love of Africa and so much of the work we do is based in Africa.''

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that Elton had been a ''constant support'' to Harry and Meghan as they made their decision to step back as senior members of the Royal Family.

A source said: ''Elton speaks to Harry and Meghan every day. He's an inspiration, an almost 'motherly' figure. They made their decision alone, but he's a shoulder to lean on and listened as they spoke about their plans. He is a constant support, especially to Meghan, and is very protective of them both.''

Whilst a second source, close to Elton added: ''He has been their rock. So while he would never tell them what to do he has been a listening ear and support throughout.''

The 'Rocketman' hitmaker has been close to the royal family for many years, and was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding in 2018.