Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are spending their six-week festive break in Canada.

The royals flew to Canada with their son Archie, seven months, last month and have been spending their low-key holiday catching up with friends in the country.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland will fly in from Los Angeles to spend Christmas with the Harry, 35, Meghan and Archie.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: ''As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada.

''The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.

''The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.

''They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.''

Meghan, 38, previously lived in Toronto while she filmed TV 'Suits' and has a number of close friends in Canada.

A number of US based pals have also reportedly been travelling to Canada to visit the royals.

A source told the Daily Mail: ''They have barely set foot outside the door and have been enjoying some quality family time together.''

Buckingham Palace previously announced that the couple would not spend this Christmas with the royals at Sandringham.

The palace said: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their royal highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the duchess's mother Doria.

''This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.''