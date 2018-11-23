Prince Charles has joked that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan could name their baby Kylie after their recent trip to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child together and Harry's father Charles revealed that the pair were inundated with ideas for baby names during their trip to Australia for the Invictus Games.

Speaking at a reception to celebrate the centenary of Australia House in London, Charles said: ''Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby.

''Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.''

However, in a playful dig towards comedian Barry Humphries, who is known for his stage and television alter egos of Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson, Charles, 70, quipped: ''But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.''

Meanwhile, Harry and former 'Suits' star Meghan, 37, announced the happy news of Meghan's pregnancy in a statement that read: ''Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.''

And it has been revealed that the pair are determined to make sure their baby values ''normal things in life'', like chores and hard work.

Royal contributor Omid Scobie told Us Weekly magazine: ''[Meghan wants to] bring up children who know the values of normal things in life. Meghan will take her kids on a subway. They'll have chores, and jobs one day. They won't be spoiled.''

Omid's claims come after an insider previously stated that Harry, 34, and Meghan - who was known as Meghan Markle before tying the knot with the flame-haired prince - would be aiming to give their child as normal a life as possible, despite the inevitable interest of the public.

The source said: ''That word 'normal' looms very large for Harry and Meghan when it comes to their child's future.''