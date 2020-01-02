Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have praised the Good News Movement for bringing people ''joy''.

Throughout 2019 the royal couple used their joint Instagram account Sussex Royal to shine a light on different charities every month, but for 2020, they've decided to focus on just one organisation each month, starting with the Good News Movement, which shares inspiring and positive stories from around the world.

In a post uploaded to their account on Wednesday (01.01.20), they wrote: ''Happy New Year! For 2020 we will be continuing our tradition of highlighting accounts that inspire, and that remind us of all the good that is happening in the world. However, this time we will be focusing on just one account each month. For January, we would like to shine a spotlight on @goodnews_movement. This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and good news in our global community. We hope it brings you joy! (sic)''

The post came just a few hours after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, shared a video looking back at 2019, which saw them welcome their seven-month-old son Archie.

The one-minute clip was captioned: ''Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.''

Meanwhile, the couple were recently revealed to have filed a trademark for their personal royal foundation, titled the Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The trademark request was actually filed in June, one day before they officially separated from the charity they shared with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but only recently came to light.

Under the request, the couple have asked for their foundation's name to be trademarked in relation to a wide range of items, including printed materials, clothes, social care services and charitable fundraising.