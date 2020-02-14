Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex recently met professors and academics as they look towards building their new charity.

The 35-year-old prince and Meghan, 38, are creating a new charitable organisation after stepping back as senior members of the royal family, and as part of their long-term plans, the couple visited leading academics at Stanford University on Tuesday (11.02.20), according to 'Today'.

The couple - who have a nine-month-old son called Archie - indicated in January that they plan to start a new foundation, after opting to relocate to North America.

Their recent visit to Stanford was designed to help them establish how they can best use their resources and influence.

They wrote in a statement earlier this year: ''This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.''

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan are reportedly set to axe 15 members of their UK staff.

The decision to close their office in Buckingham Palace comes amid speculation they plan to spend the majority of their time in North America.

A source said: ''Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed.

''While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies.''

Despite their disappointment, Prince Harry's UK staff reportedly respect his decision to relocate to North America.

The royal insider added: ''The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken.

''They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements.''