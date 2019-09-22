Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are ''very much looking forward'' to showing their son Archie around South Africa.

The royal family will arrive in Cape Town on Monday (23.09.19) to begin their visit to the African country, and sources have said the couple - who married in May 2018 - can't wait to see the sights with their four-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

A palace source told People magazine: ''[They] are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family. Africa holds a very special place in the Duke's heart and he's looking forward to sharing South Africa with the Duchess and their son.''

After touring South Africa, 35-year-old Harry will set off on his own to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi, before joining back up with former actress Meghan, 38, and Archie.

The source added: ''[The tour will] truly demonstrate the modern UK-Africa partnership in action. It's a busy program - which is four countries in ten days. And obviously, we have an extra special small passenger to make things a little more lively.''

Earlier this month, Prince Harry spoke about the upcoming trip as he said he was keen to show his son around South Africa, which will mark the family's first official tour as a family of three.

In a statement posted to Instagram at the start of September, Harry wrote: ''In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon.''