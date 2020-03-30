Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have made their final Instagram post on their Sussex Royal account.

The couple are set to mark their final day as senior members of the royal family on Tuesday (31.03.20), and on Monday (30.03.20), they took to Instagram to make their last post on the Sussex Royal account.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, made the post to thank their fans for their ''support'', as they said they will be focusing the next chapter of their lives on ''understanding how [they] can best contribute'' to the ''good in the world''.

In a lengthy caption, they wrote: ''As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference--as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line--together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

''What's most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

''As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

''While you may not see us here, the work continues.

''Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You've been great!

''Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

''Harry and Meghan (sic)''

The couple - who have 10-month-old son Archie together - originally moved from the UK to Vancouver Island in Canada, but have now settled down in Los Angeles in order to be closer to Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan have also made ''privately-funded security'' arrangements, after US president Donald Trump insisted American taxpayers wouldn't foot the bill for their security following their move.

Their spokesperson said: ''The Duke and Duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.''