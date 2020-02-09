Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan bonded with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez during JPMorgan's Miami billionaire's summit.

The 35-year-old Prince and Meghan, 38 - who have a nine-month-old son called Archie together - dined with the pop singer and the baseball legend at a restaurant on Thursday night (06.02.20).

An eyewitness told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner.

''J-Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex's house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids.''

Meanwhile, it was revealed earlier this year that Prince Harry and Meghan were set to drop their HRH titles.

The couple will no longer be referred to as Royal Highnesses and will be ''required to step back from royal duties'', whilst not receiving public funds for completing any royal duties.

The loved-up duo have also been asked to pay back the £2.4 million of taxpayers' money used to refurbish their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

A statement from Queen Elizabeth read: ''Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family.

''Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

''I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family. It is my whole family's hope that today's agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.''