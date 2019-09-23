Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have landed in South Africa for their first royal tour as a family of three.

The royal couple - who have four-month-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor together - were spotted leaving the airport in Cape Town after taking a commercial flight from the UK.

However, their travel didn't get off to a great start as the overnight British Airways flight they took was delayed by 40 minutes.

The couple have brought with them lots of Archie's toys, that he was gifted following his birth. The presents will reportedly be presented to the charity mothers2mothers, which supports pregnant women and new mothers who are living with HIV.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The Duke and Duchess were inundated with gifts for baby Archie from organisations and the general public. They were incredibly grateful, but one little baby can only wear so many clothes and he's growing fast.

''So the Duchess decided to bring a number of his presents to hand on to South African children and families most in need. She'll take a selection of clothes, books and pens to the mothers2mothers charity which help families with HIV.''

Earlier this month, Prince Harry had spoken about the trip as he said he was keen to show his son around South Africa.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Harry wrote: ''In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we're so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can't wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We'll see all of you very soon.''