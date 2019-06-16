The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed baby Archie's face for the first time in a sweet Father's Day (16.06.19) photo.

The happy couple - who became parents to their first son last month - shared the adorable snap on the official Sussex Royal Instagram account in a post that also wished Prince Harry the best for his first year celebrating the occasion.

The caption read: ''Happy Father's Day! And wishing a very special first Father's Day to The Duke of Sussex.''

On Monday (10.06.19), Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan sent their well-wishes to Harry's grandfather on his 98th birthday, affectionately referring to the Duke of Edinburgh as ''grandpa''.

shared two photos of Philip, one of him besides Harry and another showing a younger version of the royal dancing with his wife, Queen Elizabeth II.

They wrote: ''Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!''

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, weren't the only ones to celebrate the occasion with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine also sharing touching tribute on the Kensington Royal Instagram account that read: ''Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!''

The Royal Family's official Instagram account also shared a birthday message, posting photos of the senior royal at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding this year and photographed in 1953 - 66 years ago.

Earlier this month, Harry's friend Nacho Figueras revealed his royal pal is ''really happy'' with fatherhood.

He said: ''He seems to be really, really happy so I'm very happy and excited for him. I've been saying this for a long time, he's a person that loves children.

''I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father.''