The Duchess of Sussex's estranged sister thinks Prince Harry should pick her father up in a private jet and give him a tour of Buckingham Palace after he missed their wedding.

Samantha Markle is devastated that her dad Thomas Markle - the father of Meghan - wasn't able to walk his daughter down the aisle when she tied the knot with the flame-haired royal at Windsor Castle in Windsor last weekend because he had undergone heart surgery in the US and was deemed unfit to fly to the UK for the televised event.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Samantha said: ''I think Meghan and Harry should pick him up [from the US] in a jet and take him to Buckingham Palace. After all he did miss out on the wedding. I think he should have lovely tea and a tour.''

Instead, Thomas, 73, had to watch his daughter get married on a television screen in Los Angeles and, although he enjoyed the spectacle, Samantha is fuming that there was no public statement given out about their father missing the ceremony.

She explained: ''He was happy and proud. He's very gentlemanly and chivalrous. It was a beautiful wedding. It's sad because he's always going to be regretting that he couldn't walk Meghan down the aisle and feeling socially shamed, unjustly really.

''I know the day is about Meghan and Harry but, had Charles [Harry's father] been in hospital with a heart attack, I think there would have been statements released expressing their sadness that he wasn't there.''

Samantha also struggled to hold her tongue when she discussed Meghan's mother Doria Ragland as she's annoyed that she had gone around saying she was the only member of the 36-year-old actress' family who had turned up at the wedding.

She said: ''For people to say she was the only Markle there is inappropriate. She's not. She has no business calling herself a Markle anymore.

''My father has made Meg 99 per cent of what she is today, through education, career opportunities, love and nurturing, her great sense of humour, building her self-esteem.

''To omit the person most integral in her development, everybody's hurt by it. I'm really upset about the lack of respect for him.''

However, although she and Meghan clearly have some bad blood between them, Samantha - who was planning to release a tell-all book about her half sister titled 'The Diary of a Pushy Princess' - would like to make amends with her sibling.

She explained: ''I watched the bishop talk about love and unity and forgiveness and I hoped it would strike a chord within Meghan.

''So if that was real and if I were to define a principle to all of this then it would be that we all just work for a peaceful resolution and reunion as a family.

''I feel a religious and moral obligation to be open to her and not be vindictive or isolating or hurt. This should ride on her conscience as a moral obligation to at some point communicate with me and be united rather than divided - as that was the whole message. If she wants to do the morally and religiously right thing then she will and I'm open to that.''