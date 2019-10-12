Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has encouraged women to ''keep shining brightly'' and ''know [their] worth''.

The 38-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry in May last year - shared a touching speech in honour of International Day of the Girl, which is celebrated globally on October 11, and was created by the United Nations (UN) to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide.

In her speech - which was shared to the Sussex Royal Instagram account - the former 'Suits' actress said: ''Today is International Day of the Girl. Every girl has potential. She has promise. She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is. It is said that girls with dreams become women with vision.

''So, to each one of you - keep asking questions. Keep pushing forward. Keep shining brightly. Know your worth, and know that we are behind you every step of the way.''

And in the caption of the video - which sourced clips from charities Meghan and Harry both support - Meghan explained in more detail the meaning behind the special day of recognition.

The royal - who has five-month-old son Archie with her husband - wrote: ''Today is International #DayoftheGirl, a day observed globally and created by the United Nations to acknowledge the gender inequality that exists worldwide. Be it lack of access to education, stigma surrounding MHM, forced child marriage, legal or medical inequality, or gender-based violence, there is a pressing need to support young women in their path to excellence.

''It is also a day to celebrate and encourage girls to know their value and to support them in taking action to grow into the women they wish to be.

''The Duchess of Sussex has been a long time advocate for women's and girls rights and at the age of eleven campaigned against a sexist advertisement, which was then changed. No matter what age, or what background you have the power to make an impact. (sic)''