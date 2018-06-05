Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's former 'Suits' co-stars are still ''amazed'' by the royal wedding.

The 36-year-old former actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before her wedding - tied the knot with Prince Harry last month and became an official member of the royal family, and her former co-stars who were invited to the event still haven't gotten over how beautiful the ceremony was.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter in the legal drama, said: ''It was surprising to see Elton John play 'I'm Still Standing'. He's still standing, he was incredible and that was an incredible moment.

''And I think, overall, just to be a part of such an uplifting story, you know? A story of inclusion, love - and there's so much stuff out there that's so depressing and dark. This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time.''

Whilst Sarah Rafferty, who plays Gabriel's on-screen confidant Donna Paulson, said she was proud to watch her pal say ''I do'' to the flame-haired prince.

She added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was a wonderful moment to get to see [Meghan] on that day and in that moment. It was special. Seeing [Meghan] walk in on her own, in that moment before she met up with Prince Charles to walk the rest of the way, that was amazing.''

The new Duchess' co-stars weren't the only stars to enjoy themselves at the nuptials either, as Victoria Beckham previously stated she had ''the best day'' whilst watching the happy couple tie the knot.

She said: ''It was such a beautiful, incredible wedding. It was just the best day. They looked so happy, and everybody was just so happy for them.

''Meghan seems like a genuinely lovely woman, who really loves him. It felt very real, very honest.''