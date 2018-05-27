Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, left wedding guests ''misty-eyed'' when she read out a poem dedicated to her new husband Prince Harry.

The 36-year-old former actress tied the knot with Harry, Duke of Sussex, just over a week ago in a ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, and after the celebration moved to a reception at Frogmore Hall, the newly wed gave a moving poetry reading which reportedly detailed how ''blessed'' she felt to have met the 33-year-old prince.

An unnamed guest at the reception told The Sun newspaper: ''Meghan totally stole the show.

''It was the most special part of the entire day and the most unexpected.

''She read her poem like the professional actress she is.

''Most of the room was ­misty-eyed by the final line. Harry looked so proud and had to wipe away a tear.

''She spoke about their first date and falling in love at first sight.

''Meghan said she knew she had met her prince from the off and how blessed and lucky she feels to have found such a profound love.''

Meghan's two-minute poetry reading to the 200 guests at Windsor's Frogmore Hall was a break of royal protocol for the former 'Suits' star - who was known as Meghan Markle before her wedding - as no royal bride has ever officially addressed wedding guests before, let alone read their own poetry.

The Duchess' moving reading comes after Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry - who gave a sermon at the nuptials on Saturday May 19 - believes Meghan and Harry's romance has ''brought us together across lines'' of race, ethnicity and politics.

He said: ''Their love for each other brought us together even if it was just for a few moments. It brought us together across lines of nationality, across lines of race and ethnicity, across politics... I mean, you think about it. It never ends. Their love helped to reorient how we relate to each other, even if it was just for a moment. I got a feeling, like in the movie, 'The Color Purple', when they were singing the song, 'God Is Trying to Tell You Something?' I got a feeling that God was trying to tell us something - that this love could help us reshape the world and make it a little bit better.''