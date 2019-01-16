Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is in the ''happiest period of her life''.

The 37-year-old royal - who was known as Meghan Markle before she tied the knot with Prince Harry in May last year - is currently expecting her first child with her flame-haired husband, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the duchess couldn't be happier with her life at the moment.

Katie said: ''She has told friends that this is the most exciting [time], the happiest period in her life. I'm told that she is upbeat and that she is happy.

''Behind the scenes, she and Harry are really happy at the moment. They are super excited about the spring birth of their baby. They are very much looking forward to moving into their new home in Frogmore Cottage.''

Earlier this week, the former 'Suits' star revealed her baby is due in April, and said she and Harry, 34, don't know the gender of their unborn tot because they want to keep it a ''surprise''.

And Katie says the royal couple are planning on having a ''very modern'' nursery with no pink or blue, as they want to keep the room as unisex as possible.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the royal expert added: ''The couple has said that they don't know the sex of their baby. Meghan gave away a little detail that we've all been hoping to hear, that it's going to be a spring baby.

''They've decided not to find out the sex, but according to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern. Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette - whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery.''