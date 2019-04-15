Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is ''nesting'' in her new home as she prepares for the arrival of her first child.

The 37-year-old former actress - who was previously known as Meghan Markle - and her husband Prince Harry are set to become first time parents in the coming weeks, and it has now been reported that since moving into Frogmore Cottage earlier this month, Meghan is settling in with £60 scented candles from luxury brand Diptyque.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Meghan has really been struck with the nesting impulse in the last few weeks. She loves the candles and the cottage smells divine.''

Meghan's nesting impulse comes after it was recently revealed she and Prince Harry, 34, have decided to keep the birth of their child private, and will announce the news to the public once they have ''celebrated privately as a new family''.

A statement released from Kensington Palace read: ''The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

''Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.''

The plans are a break from recent royal tradition which saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - Harry's brother and sister-in-law - welcome their three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and 12-month-old Prince Louis, at the Lindo Wing, which is the private maternity ward at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

The Lindo Wing is also where the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles had both Prince William and Harry in 1982 and 1984.