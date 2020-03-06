Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed her son Archie is ''into everything''.

The 38-year-old royal and former actress attended one of her last royal engagements on Thursday (05.03.20) as she and her husband Prince Harry prepare to step back as senior members of the royal family.

And during the event - which saw both Meghan and Harry attend the Endeavour Fund Awards - the former 'Suits' star reportedly spoke to an attendee about her 10-month-old son Archie, as she said the tot has an interest in ''everything'' at the moment.

Claire Spencer told Hello! magazine: ''She said, 'Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.' ''

Archie is believed to have remained in Canada whilst Meghan and Harry, 35, attend their final royal engagements before stepping back from royal duties on March 31.

Meanwhile, a source recently said the tot is the ''priority'' for Harry and Meghan right now, as they want to try and live as ''normal parents'' when they officially relocate to Canada at the end of the month.

The insider said: ''Archie is the priority. It's very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He's a happy kid - he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She's very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.''

And during the Endeavour Fund Awards - where they celebrated the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have participated in sporting and adventure challenges - Harry said he has been told by ''a lot'' of people that they have ''his back'' in the wake of his decision.

He said: ''Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience.

''For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organisation can provide, and for others it's a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it's both.

''Being able to serve Queen and country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving!

''A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours.''