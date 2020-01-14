Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job.

The fast-food chain has put forward a sales assistant position for the 35-year-old royal after he and his wife Duchess Meghan announced that they were stepping down as ''senior royals'' last week and plan to become ''financially independent''.

Burger King Argentina was the first to reach out to the Duke of Sussex as one branch said on Twitter: ''We found out that the prince and the duchess decided to give up their roles in the royal family and will work to become financially independent.

''So, we have a proposition for you: Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us.

''You know that the crown will suit you perfectly. Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings.''

Burger King US later followed up with: ''this royal family offers part-time positions.''

Last week, the couple - who have eight-month-old son Archie together - caused a stir within the royal family when they announced plans to ''carve out'' new roles.

They said: ''After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

''It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.''