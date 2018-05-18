Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at her wedding on Saturday (19.05.18).

The 67-year-old royal is ''pleased'' to be stepping in to play the key role in accompanying the former 'Suits' actress into St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle when she marries his son Prince Harry after her own father, Thomas Markle, pulled out of attending due to health issues.

Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement: ''Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

''The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.''

It had previously been speculated that Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, would accompany her daughter down the aisle when it was first speculated that Thomas would be unable to attend.

Following questions over the former lighting director's attendance, 36-year-old Meghan confirmed on Thursday (17.05.18) that he was unable to fly to the UK to be by her side.

She said in a statement: ''Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.''

Thomas recently revealed he is feeling ''OK'' after heart surgery - but says he will take ''a long time to heal'' after having stents implanted in his blood vessels.

He said: ''I'm OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited.''

Before his heart operation, Thomas, 73, revealed medics needed to ''clear a blockage''.

He recently said: ''They [doctors] will go in and clear [a] blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed. I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle. Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history.''