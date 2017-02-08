The British socialite and TV personality passed away at her London home, aged 45, on Wednesday (08Feb17). She was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January, 2016.

A police spokesperson told British newspaper The Sun, Tara was pronounced dead at her home, adding, "Next of kin have been informed. The death is being treated as unexplained.

"At this early stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

Palmer-Tomkinson's parents, former Olympic skier Charles and his wife Patricia, are longtime friends of Prince Charles and named him Tara's godfather following her birth in 1971.

The prince and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, released a statement sharing their sorrow shortly after the news broke. It reads: "(We are) deeply saddened and our thoughts are so much with the family."

His former sister-in-law, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, has also shared her condolences.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife tells People.com, "The York Family are so shocked by this tragic news of the magnificent, beautifully energetic soul of Tara.

"My mother, Susie Barrantes, was her very proud godmother, and she adored her. We are all deeply shocked and saddened and send all our love and strength to the family in Dummer, (England)."

Palmer-Tomkinson went public with her health battle last year (16). She was diagnosed after undergoing blood tests related to an illness in the summer of 2015.

Dubbed an 'It Girl' in the 1990s due to her celebrity lifestyle and her family's close connections to the royal family, she had a career as a newspaper columnist and also starred in a number of British reality TV shows, including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!