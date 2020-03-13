Prince Charles is postponing his spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan following the coronavirus outbreak.

The 71-year-old royal was due to complete an eight-day tour of the countries next week alongside his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, but following advice from the UK government in the wake of the spread of the flu-like virus, he has indefinitely postponed the trip.

A statement from Clarence House said: ''Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan.''

Following the announcement, Buckingham Palace also confirmed Queen Elizabeth II's schedule would be changing in order to keep her safe from the threat of the virus, which has proven deadly, particularly for older age groups.

The 93-year-old monarch has rescheduled her upcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden, whilst other events will be ''reviewed on an ongoing basis''.

Buckingham Palace said in their own statement: ''As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen's diary commitments in the coming weeks. In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty's forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.''

The royal family have also stopped shaking hands with members of the public at their official events, instead offering a polite bow or wave.

And whilst some royals are cancelling their plans, Charles' eldest son Prince William has been trying to lift spirits with lighthearted humour about the virus.

He joked at a recent event: ''I bet everyone's like, 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like, 'No, you've just got a cough.' It does seem quite dramatic about coronavirus at the moment.''