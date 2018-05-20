Prince Charles joked about changing Prince Harry's diapers in a touching speech at his son's wedding reception.

The 69-year-old royal addressed 600 guests at St George's Hall in Windsor Castle after Harry and Meghan Markle married on Saturday (19.05.18), and delighted those in attendance with his warm words.

An unnamed guest at the event revealed: ''Prince William acted as a compere and introduced Charles, then Harry, who both did speeches.

''There was no mention of Diana in the speeches.

''Charles spoke about feeding Harry a bottle and changing his diaper, and then said look how well he turned out.

''That's about as embarrassing as it got.''

As well as Charles - who walked Meghan down the aisle as her father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend - Harry also delivered a speech, which was given ''off the cuff'' and he was greeted with cheers when he referred to the former 'Suits' star as his ''wife'' for the first time.

The attendee told People magazine: ''[Harry] did all the 'Thank you's.

''It was very off-the-cuff, which was lovely.

''He promised that all the Americans wouldn't steal the swords and said, 'Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don't want to wake the neighbours,' which was quite fun.

''It was more than you would ever imagine it to be. It did feel like we were really part of their very special occasion. It just felt about the two of them, which was great.''

Guests at the reception were entertained with a short set from Sir Elton John, who was introduced to the room by the groom.

The guest said: ''At the end of Harry's speech he got on the podium and said, 'Is there anyone in here who can play the piano?'

''Then there was a slight lull like they were looking for a doctor and suddenly Elton started up.

''There was no mistaking it was him.

''He started with 'Your Song' and also did 'Tiny Dancer', 'Circle of Life' and 'I'm Still Standing'.

''The food was very nice and there was a lot of Pol Roger to quench our thirst.''

Charles' speech was praised by Jacinda Barrett, who attended the wedding with her husband, Meghan's former 'Suits' co-star Gabriel Macht.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. What a beautiful and joyous day today was with your lovely family and friends. I danced when @eltonjohn sang, laughed at Prince Charles fantastic speech and am honoured to witness your commitment and love for each other. Wishing you a long and happy life together!(sic)''

The reception was hosted by Queen Elizabeth, and afterwards, just 200 guests attended a more intimate evening celebration hosted by Charles at Frogmore House.