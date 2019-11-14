Prince Charles is launching his first fashion line.

The 70-year-old royal has teamed up with Yoox Net-a-Porter for the capsule collection, The Modern Artisan, with profits made going to The Prince's Foundation - which helps the community.

The sustainable range was made in Italy and the UK, with the aim is to get young ''skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity''.

Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, said of the brand's long-term plans with The Prince of Wales and his foundation: ''Designed in Italy and crafted in the UK, The Modern Artisan collection will be an important expression of how talent and technology can work across boundaries and borders.

''This project, part of a longterm partnership between Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince's Foundation, will help equip a new generation of skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity - and, importantly, to do so sustainably, following the example of HRH The Prince of Wales who has dedicated the last 40 years to building a more sustainable future.''

The Modern Artisan will arrive in summer 2020, with their first autumn/winter capsule.

Charles follows in the footsteps of his son Prince Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in launching a fashion line for charity.

Earlier this year, the 38-year-old royal released a capsule work apparel to benefit one of her royal patronages, the charity Smart Works, which provides support for unemployed women.

The former 'Suits' actress broke the news in the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, entitled 'Forces for Change', that she guest-edited over seven-months.

Meghan - who has six-month-old son Archie with Harry - wrote: ''When you walk into a Smart Works space, you're met with racks of clothing and an array of bags and shoes.

''Sometimes, however, it can be a potpourri of mismatched sizes and colours, not always the right stylistic choices or range of sizes.''

Meghan teamed up with UK high-street department store's Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw and fashion designer Misha Nonoo to create the collection.