Prince Charles fears for his grandchildren's future.

The Prince of Wales admits he is worried about how pollution is affecting the world and lamented over what his grandchildren - Prince William and Duchess Catherine's three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unborn child - might have to face when they're older.

Speaking whilst in Ghana, he said: ''I am about to have another grandchild actually. I suspect quite a few of you may too have grandchildren or will do soon. It does seem to me insanity if we are going to bequeath this completely polluted, damaged and destroyed world to them. All grandchildren deserve a better future.''

His comments were part of a more wider conversation on plastic pollution and how governments are working to reduce the amount of pollution across the globe.

Speaking about recycling, he added: ''It is becoming evident that not following such an approach has disastrous consequences, as is witnessed by the fact that 8 million tonnes of plastic enter the ocean every year, that soon there will be one tonne of plastic for every three tonnes of fish in the sea, and that the dead zones in the ocean, now numbering over 400, are continuing to grow.''

The 69-year-old royal has been a long supporter of reducing pollution and previously insisted plastic is ''on the menu'' as he warned of the increase in waste pollution in the seas.

He said: ''As many of you know so well, the eight million tonnes of plastic that enter the sea every year - through our own doing I might add - is now almost ubiquitous. As the Prime Minister said, f or all the plastic that we have produced since the 1950's that has ended up in the ocean is still with us in one form or another, so that wherever you swim there are particles of plastic near you and we are very close to reaching the point when whatever wild-caught fish you eat will contain plastic. Plastic is indeed now on the menu!''