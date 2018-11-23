Post Malone wants to put out a ''new body of work'' before the end of the year, but doesn't know if it will be possible.
The 23-year-old rapper has said he's planning on dropping some new music within the next month before 2018 draws to a close, but made reference to his album 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' - which dropped this year after several failed release attempts - as he noted that it might not be possible to get the new tracks out in such little time.
He wrote on Twitter: ''Trying to put out a new body of work before the end of the year but we all know how that goes wish me luck k (sic)''
'Beerbongs & Bentleys' - which was the follow-up to his 2016 debut record 'Stoney' - was eventually released in April after the 'Rockstar' hitmaker missed the release date multiple times.
But despite the album's delay, 2018 has brought massive success for Post, as he recently landed himself a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 rich list.
The success of his album has also secured him headlining slots at next year's Reading and Leeds Festival in England, as well as Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.
Meanwhile, country music star Keith Urban recently described Post as the ''real deal'' after working with him in the studio.
He said: ''I love Post. He's the real deal. He's so eclectic, so steeped in all kinds of music. I love him.''
