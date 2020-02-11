Post Malone will headline BST Hyde Park on July 2.

The 'Circles' rapper is the latest act confirmed for the American Express-sponsored concert series at the London landmark this summer, with special guests for his date still to be announced.

The 24-year-old star - who released his acclaimed third studio album 'Hollywood's Bleeding' in September, with featured artists including Halsey, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, SZA, Swae Lee, and Young Thug - joins fellow hip-hop star Kendrick Lamar in being booked for this year's event.

The Grammy-winner - who previously played the London music extravaganza in 2016 - will close the main stage on July 5, with support from James Blake and Alabama Shakes star Brittany Howard.

Both stars are in good company, with Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam and Little Mix also among this year's headliners.

The 'You Need To Calm Down' hitmaker plays the London park on July 11, the Seattle grunge rockers are set for July 10, and the girl group will perform on July 4.

Meanwhile, Post recently teased fans that he plans to release a new album this year.

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker is planning to get back into the recording studio once the North American leg of his 'Runaway Tour' is completed and is hoping to have the new LP completed before the end of 2020.

He said: ''I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020.''

Tickets for his Post's American Express presents BST Hyde Park gig go on sale on Friday (14.02.20) at 9am.