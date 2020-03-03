Post Malone's facial tattoos come ''from a place of insecurity''.

The 'Better Now' hitmaker insists he is an ''ugly-a** motherf***er'' and admits his slew of face inkings are to help improve his self-confidence.

He said: ''I'm a ugly-a** motherf***er. It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don't like how I look, so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence when it comes to my appearance.'' ]

And the 24-year-old rapper admits school was tough for him.

He added: ''Middle school, I would cry myself to sleep every f***in' day. High school, the same thing. I tried to drink some beers to get rid of that s**t, but it just never goes away. And, I don't think that's anybody's fault; it has to do with something predisposed in you.''

Post is now ''trying'' to open up and deal with his feelings through music.

Speaking to the Spring / Summer issue of GQ Style magazine: ''I am, now - I'm trying. It's difficult. Through my songs, I can talk about whatever I want. But sitting here, face-to-face, it's difficult.''

Meanwhile, Post previously revealed he got his tattoos to prove he was ''tougher'' than Justin Bieber.

He explained: ''I was always so scared to get one and then I got one. We were working on [debut album] 'Stoney', and then we had a tattoo artist came through, and I was like, you know what? Justin Bieber's got some tatts, and I love you, but I know I'm way tougher than you. I guess Justin was watching this interview in the future when I said I was tougher than him 'cause we played basketball like two days later and he knocked the whole thing [the Playboy bunny tattoo] off. It was just blood dripping down my hand. It kind of looks like my tattoo got dropped in lava, but I like the story anyways.''