Post Malone's private jet was forced to make an emergency landing last August because multiple safety procedures were ignored.

The 23-year-old rapper and 14 other people were on board an aircraft heading for the UK when it was forced to make an emergency landing at Stewart International Airport outside of New York City after two tyres popped when it was taking off from New Jersey.

And now TMZ have obtained a copy of the incident report, which revealed the emergency stemmed from a number of errors made by the flight crew.

The plane initially took off but pilots then landed the aircraft after being alerted to the fact a door hadn't been closed properly. After setting out for the second time, two tires - which were overdue for maintenance - exploded, forcing another emergency landing, but only after spending several hours circling the air to burn off fuel.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane was way too heavy as it had 12 passengers, two pilots, a flight attendant and a lot of baggage on board, and the crew ignored safety procedures after the first landing as they took off 20-30 minutes later, meaning there wasn't enough time to allow the plane's brakes to cool down.

And that's not all as the jet itself was overdue for a maintenance check by 50 hours.

The 'Better Now' hitmaker previously admitted the incident had left him ''shook'' and in need of a drink.

Speaking shortly after landing in New York, he said at the time: ''Oh, my God, I hate flying in general. I don't even know what to say, man. I'm shook. There was one hell of a team on that aircraft, and we're here, we're here on earth, and I need a beer, and I need some wine, at the same time, mixed together.''