Post Malone ordered 500 ''hot'' chicken wings from Nando's for his London shows.

The heavily-tattooed rapper certainly knows a thing or two about a good chicken dish, as he worked for the US fast food chain Chicken Express as a teenager, and his old job clearly didn't put him off eating the meat, as he reportedly splashed the cash on the impressive order for himself and his crew at his two-night stint at The O2 arena on Wednesday (13.03.19) and Thursday (14.03.19) evening.

According to a source, the 'Better Now' hitmaker had the restaurant at the venue ''practically shut down'' at 4pm to carry out his special backstage rider request.

The insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''They practically shut down Nando's at 4pm especially for Post and his crew.

''He ordered 500 chicken wings, so regular customers were complaining because they couldn't get in.

''Post loves his chicken hot ands says it's the only place worth visiting whenever he's in London.''

Post often uses his social media accounts to give reviews of the chicken shops he visits on the road.

Speaking previously about his penchant for Nando's peri peri sauce, he quipped: ''I like hot food ... I feel it in my stomach, it's a hell of a trip and a hell of trip to the toilet later.''

In 2018, the 'Rockstar' rapper racked up a bill of £30,000 on takeout, with a Popeye's chicken order for Coachella costing an eye-watering £6,000.

Meanwhile, that wasn't the only hot and saucy element to Post's London visit.

The show's after-party saw him turn up the heat even more, as he partied the night away at the city's adult club Cirque Le Soir, which saw bikini-wearing pole dancers and dwarfs dress up as the musician.

The 23-year-old star had previously visited the club - which is known for its burlesque snake charmers, fire eaters and indoor funfair - with his retired Olympic sprinter pal Usain Bolt in 2017.

Describing the experience, he said: ''It was a weird satanic club vibe, people dancing with horns.

''Next to us there was a lady with a big ass cloud hat - it wasn't a lady, it was a boy, but it looked like a lady.''

The chicken-lover brings his energetic live show to Reading and Leeds Festivals this August.