Post Malone received career advice from Bob Dylan.

The 22-year-old rapper is a huge fan of the 76-year-old music legend, who he has a tattoo of - along with his other idols Kurt Cobain, John Lennon and Elvis Presley on his knuckles - and has revealed that the 'Blowin' In The Wind' singer suggested he work harder at his lyrics.

He said: ''I'm a big Bob Dylan fan. I have a nice Bob Dylan tattoo.

''He's a genius and I heard that his grandson played my music for him and he liked the music be he said I need help with lyrics.''

Dylan also influenced Malone to pick up the guitar on his forthcoming project 'Beerbongs & Bentley', which features the chart-topping single 'Rockstar', a collaboration with fellow hip-hop star 21 Savage.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I played a lot more guitar on this album.

''I wanted to push boundaries and change the standard of what music is, and it's a genre-less style of music instead of hip-hop.''

Malone was also inspired by Dylan's bravery in picking up an electric guitar for the first time for Side Two of his fifth album 'Bringing It All Back Home', despite critics within the folk world, including musician Ewan MacColl, slamming him for performing with a rock band and moving away from political tracks in favour of hits like 1965's 'Like a Rolling Stone'.

However, the 'Go Flex' star says it is too early in his career to upset the masses.

He explained: ''Everyone was p***ed off when Dylan picked up an electric guitar.

''but you don't want to alienate people so it's important to take baby steps, unless you're trying to p*** people off, which is sometimes awesome. But my career is in its infancy period, So I want to take it easy.''