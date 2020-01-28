Post Malone plans to release a new album this year.

The 24-year-old musician is planning to get back into the recording studio once the North American leg of his 'Runaway Tour' is completed and is hoping to have the follow-up to 'Hollywood's Bleeding' - which was released last September - completed before the end of 2020.

He said: ''I hope to have a record out for the fans in 2020.''

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker was nominated for two Grammy awards this weekend for his and Swae Lee's song 'Sunflower', Record of the Year and Pop Duo/Group Performance, but he skipped the ceremony because he was in need of a break to recharge ahead of getting back on the road next week after partying ''a little hard'' recently.

He explained to Rolling Stone magazine: ''I'm taking it nice and easy. I needed a little break because I've been partying a little hard, so it feels good to be back home and playing 'Call of Duty'.

''I'm going to take some R&R and get some beauty sleep so my body and voice doesn't suck on tour. If I go to LA, I'll get into trouble.''

Meanwhile, Post admitted he had ''no idea'' Ozzy Osbourne's condition was so serious after the 71-year-old rocker - who he performed with at the American Music Awards in November - recently revealed he has Parkinson's Disease.

He explained: ''Working with him and hanging out with him and being around him, you can't tell. You can tell he has a little difficulty getting around, but he's so strong.''

And the rapper doesn't think the condition will spell the end of the 'Paranoid' hitmaker's career.

He said: ''I know he's been working on a new project with a bunch of my friends, [and] I'm really excited for him because he's so passionate about it and it sounds incredible; he sounds incredible.''