Post Malone got ''Always'' and ''Tired'' tattooed on his face to ''p**s off'' his mother.

The 23-year-old American hip hop star unveiled the new inkings, which are located underneath each of his eyes, last month.

The tattoos compliment a 'Stay Away' design that he had etched above his right eye back in December 2017 and the 'Rockstar' rapper likes getting his face tattooed because he knows it annoys his mother and he's keen to make his profile more interesting because he has ''a face for the radio''.

In an interview with Tim Westwood backstage at the Wireless Festival in London, he said: ''I tried to do something that's relatively the same length of letters. I guess 'always' is more letters than 'tired,' but I was tired so I didn't realise!

''It's like anything to p**s my mom off. It's not right. I got a face for radio anyways, so why not?''

Post Malone - real name Austin Post - has a large collection of tattoos on his body and also has a William Wallace Claymore sword running down the right side of his face which is inspired by his passion for medieval props.