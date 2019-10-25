Post Malone leads the nominations for the 2019 American Music Awards with seven nods.

The 'Take What You Want' rapper has been shortlisted for the prestigious Artist of the Year prize alongside Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey.

He's also up for Favourite Artist in the Rap/Hip-Hop category, which sees him compete with Cardi B and Drake, and the same accolade for Pop/Rock, which also sees Drake and Khalid in contention.

Plus he's received nominations for Favourite Album (Rap/Hip-Hop) for 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Song for 'Sunflower' featuring Swae Lee from 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.

Malone has stiff competition in the Collaboration of the Year category, with Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road', Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow', Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita' and Bastille and Marshmello's 'Happier' in the running for the award.

Following closely behind is Billie Eilish and Ariana, who have six nods each, and Taylor and 'Old Town Rapper' Lil Nas X have five apiece.

if Taylor scoops up just one prize on the night, she will break late King of Pop Michael Jackson's record for the most AMA wins of all time, as the 'Thriller' hitmaker has 24 gongs, and the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer currently has 23 trophies to her name.

Meanwhile, K-pop superstars BTS, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Ariana Grande will battle it out for Tour of the Year.

The American Music Awards take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24.

An abridged list of the nominations is:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'

Marshmello and Bastille, 'Happier'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'

Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'

Ariana Grande, '7 rings'

Halsey, 'Without Me'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'

Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'

FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP -- POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVOURITE ALBUM -- POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next'

Taylor Swift, 'Lover'

FAVORITE SONG -- POP/ROCK

Halsey, 'Without Me'

Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'

Panic! At The Disco, 'High Hopes'

Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Sunflower' ('Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse')

FAVOURITE ARTIST -- RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVOURITE ALBUM -- RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill, 'Championships'

Post Malone, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'

Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'

FAVOURITE SONG -- RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'

Post Malone, 'Wow'.

Travis Scott, 'Sicko Mode'

FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK

'A Star is Born', by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

'Bohemian Rhapsody', by Queen

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'