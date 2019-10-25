Post Malone has dominated the nominations for November's American Music Awards, earning himself an impressive seven nods, whilst Taylor Swift has a chance of breaking a record held by Michael Jackson.
The 'Take What You Want' rapper has been shortlisted for the prestigious Artist of the Year prize alongside Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey.
He's also up for Favourite Artist in the Rap/Hip-Hop category, which sees him compete with Cardi B and Drake, and the same accolade for Pop/Rock, which also sees Drake and Khalid in contention.
Plus he's received nominations for Favourite Album (Rap/Hip-Hop) for 'Hollywood's Bleeding' and Collaboration of the Year and Favourite Song for 'Sunflower' featuring Swae Lee from 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'.
Malone has stiff competition in the Collaboration of the Year category, with Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road', Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow', Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's 'Señorita' and Bastille and Marshmello's 'Happier' in the running for the award.
Following closely behind is Billie Eilish and Ariana, who have six nods each, and Taylor and 'Old Town Rapper' Lil Nas X have five apiece.
if Taylor scoops up just one prize on the night, she will break late King of Pop Michael Jackson's record for the most AMA wins of all time, as the 'Thriller' hitmaker has 24 gongs, and the 'You Need To Calm Down' singer currently has 23 trophies to her name.
Meanwhile, K-pop superstars BTS, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Pink and Ariana Grande will battle it out for Tour of the Year.
The American Music Awards take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24.
An abridged list of the nominations is:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Marshmello and Bastille, 'Happier'
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, 'Señorita'
Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
FAVOURITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, 'bad guy'
Ariana Grande, '7 rings'
Halsey, 'Without Me'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'
FAVOURITE MALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVOURITE FEMALE ARTIST -- POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVOURITE DUO OR GROUP -- POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVOURITE ALBUM -- POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'
Ariana Grande, 'thank u, next'
Taylor Swift, 'Lover'
FAVORITE SONG -- POP/ROCK
Halsey, 'Without Me'
Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Panic! At The Disco, 'High Hopes'
Post Malone and Swae Lee, 'Sunflower' ('Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse')
FAVOURITE ARTIST -- RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVOURITE ALBUM -- RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, 'Championships'
Post Malone, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'
FAVOURITE SONG -- RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Post Malone, 'Wow'.
Travis Scott, 'Sicko Mode'
FAVOURITE SOUNDTRACK
'A Star is Born', by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
'Bohemian Rhapsody', by Queen
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
