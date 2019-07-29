Post Malone has finished work on his third studio album.

The 24-year-old rapper has admitted his voice isn't in its best condition after a three-day studio session to work on a follow up to last year's 'Beerbongs & Bentleys', but confirmed the record is now finished.

Speaking at the Cheyenne Frontier Days festival in Cheyenne, Wyoming, he told the crowd: ''I've got some pretty awesome news, and the reason my voice is kinda f***ed is because I was in the studio for the last three days and we just finished up the new album.

''I think it's gonna be pretty god damn out of sight.''

Post dropped 'Beerbongs & Bentleys' in April 2018, after several failed release attempts.

In November last year, he unveiled plans to drop a ''new body of work'' before the end of the year, but admitted it might not be possible to get the new tracks out in such little time.

He wrote on Twitter: ''Trying to put out a new body of work before the end of the year but we all know how that goes wish me luck k (sic)''

Despite his second studio album's delay, he tasted plenty of success in 2018, landing himself a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 rich list.

And he secured headlining slots at this year's Reading and Leeds Festival in England, as well as Lollapalooza Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

What's more, Post's talents have been praised by a number of other musicians, including Keith Urban.

He said: ''I love Post. He's the real deal. He's so eclectic, so steeped in all kinds of music. I love him.''