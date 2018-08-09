Post Malone and Travis Scott will be among the performers at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

'Stop Trying to Be God' rapper Travis and 'Better Now' hitmaker Malone will both take to the stage at the upcoming VMA Awards, which will take place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City this month on August 20.

The pair join a star-studded line-up which already includes Ariana Grande, 25, Shawn Mendes, 20, and rap star Logic, who is expected to perform 'One Day'.

Travis, 26, will perform a medley of tracks from his new album 'Astroworld', whilst Malone, 23, will be singing songs from his LP 'Beerbongs & Bentleys'.

At the event, Jennifer Lopez will be this year's recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, following in the footsteps of past honourees including Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Madonna, Janet Jackson and Pink.

Speaking about being selected for the prize, she previously said: ''I grew up in the MTV era. I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them. They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it's just mind blowing.''

'Bodack Yellow' hitmaker Cardi B leads the way with the most nominations, having stacked up a whopping 10 nods in total, although it is unknown whether or not she'll be able to attend the ceremony, after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari - whom she has with rapper Offset - just three weeks ago.

Closely behind her are Jay Z and Beyoncé - who released their joint album 'Everything is Love' earlier this year - who have eight nominations for their collaborative effort, whilst Childish Gambino and Drake both secured seven nods, and Bruno Mars bagged six.