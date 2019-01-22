Poppy Delevingne has been unveiled as the new face of Cath Kidston and she is ''thrilled'' to be working with the British high street brand because she has ''grown up'' loving the company.
Poppy Delevingne is the new face of Cath Kidston.
The 32-year-old model-and-actress will be fronting the British home furnishing and clothing brand's 2019 Spring/Summer campaign and the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' star admits she is absolutely ''thrilled'' to be going on this ''exciting journey'' with a label she loves.
Poppy said: ''I am so thrilled to be the face of Cath Kidston. As a Londoner, I have grown up with this brand and now, working with such a respected team, bringing this collection to life will be an exciting new journey for the brand and I together''.
The campaign was shot in the blonde beauty's native London and on striking image shows Poppy immersed in a fantastical flower-filled taxi created by world-renowned set designer Simon Costin and shot by British photographer Thomas Cooksey.
Cath Kidston CEO Melinda Paraie said of the campaign: ''Our SS19 campaign marks a new and exciting stage in the Cath Kidston brand's journey. We're delighted that Poppy is the face of our campaign.
''She's a well respected British model and actress who brings a youthful spirit to the brand. The campaign really showcases the new artistic direction for the brand and reflects a fun British sensibility that will resonate with our customers globally.''
Poppy - whose younger sister is supermodel Cara Delevingne - has also posed with the label's new spring accessories which include the brand's Colour Pop Leather Collection which offers a ''taste of the tropics with the shade of the season and choose vibrant coral leather or add some summery style to your look with sunshine yellow, sky blue and classic grey''.
The campaign launches worldwide on January 21 both in print in digital.
