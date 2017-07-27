Poppy Delevingne thinks denim is a ''dream''.

The 31-year-old model has admitted she is a huge fan of denim products, especially for a festival, because it is the one item that complements every outfit, it can withstand the muddy conditions, whilst still making the wearer look ''cool and sexy''.

Speaking about the wardrobe staple to the fashion house Levi's, the blonde-haired beauty said: ''It goes with everything. Denim is the dream. You can roll around in the mud in it, but you can also make it look cool and sexy.''

And when the 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' actress will swear by a pair of ripped boyfriend jeans and Levi's denim jacket for a music bash.

When asked about her go-to garments for a festival, she said: ''A Trucker jacket and ripped boyfriend jeans.''

But the star has insisted it is more important for people to ''enjoy'' the performances instead of what they look like to make ''magical memories'' during the festival.

She said: ''Just enjoy yourself and the magical memories will come.''

And the star applies the same ''easy and stylish'' principle to her holiday wardrobe.

Speaking previously about what she packs when she is jetting off on a vacation, she said: ''I keep my resort wardrobe easy and stylish. I always pack lots of loose linen shirts and denim cut offs, Converse, vintage Reformation sun dresses, gold jewellery and statement shades. Plus a trunk full of swimwear, of course.''

Poppy has revealed her holiday style is a world away from her 24-year-old sister Cara Delevingne's who is ''more tomboy'' than her.

She said: ''Cara's holiday style is definitely more tomboy than mine. She'll be body surfing in the waves, while I concentrate on my freckle making.''