Poppy Delevingne has a ''mad crush'' on one of the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'.

The 30-year-old model-and-actress - who is married to James Cook - doesn't care that fictional group leader Leonardo is a reptile because she still thinks he is ''hot''.

She admitted: ''I have a mad crush on Leonardo from the 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'. Yes, he's a turtle. But a hot one.''

In real life, the blonde beauty goes for guys who are taller than her because she is ''basically a giraffe''.

She said: ''A sense of humour is paramount and height is always a bonus because, let's face it, I'm basically a giraffe.''

Poppy is thankful her husband is a very ''patient'' person because she has to go away a lot with her work.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I miss my husband [most]. I'm away a lot with work, especially in LA, where we have to deal with the eight-hour time difference. He's very patient.''

As well as her husband, Poppy is also very close to her father Charles.

She said: ''My dad [is my best friend]. I'm pretty sure he was the second person I ever met. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't hear his voice.''

The British star admits she gets frustrated that people think all she does is go out and party.

Asked the biggest misconception about her, she said: ''That I party for a living. It drives me potty, because I work like a dog.''

But when she does go out, Poppy is prone to experiencing wardrobe malfunctions.

She said: ''My most embarrassing moments always involve what I'm wearing. Ripped trousers. Boobs falling out. Terrible choices in underwear - or lack thereof. You name it, it's happened to me.''